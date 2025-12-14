Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | December 14, 2025
Tamannaah Bhatia is a versatile actress who turned 36 on Sunday, December 21, 2025. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best movies and series on OTT:
Baahubali: The Beginning is an action film in which the actress played the role of a skilled combatant, Avantika. It is available on JioHotstar
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a heist thriller film in which she played the role of Kamini Singh, who becomes the prime suspect in a diamond heist. It is available on Netflix
Entertainment is an action comedy film which was released in 2014. In the film, the actress essayed the role of a TV actress, Saakshi. It is available on ZEE5
Lust Stories 2 is an anthology film in which she played the role of Vijay's (Vijay Varma) ex-wife, Shanti. It is available on Netflix
Bhola Shankar is a Telugu-language action film in which the actress played the role of an advocate, Lasya. It is available on Netflix
Babli Bouncer was released in 2022. In the film, the actress was seen as a bouncer. It is available on JioHotstar
Disney+ Hotstar
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is another film of Tamannaah in which she played the role of an orphaned dancer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!