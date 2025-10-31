Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam Theatres As Tribute

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in September this year in Singapore. He sang many popular songs, but we are sure not many people would know that Zubeen was also an actor and starred in numerous Assamese movies. Today (October 31, 2025), his last film Roi Roi Binale has hit the big screens, and something special has been done for Zubeen in Assam theatres.

There's a special seat kept for Zubeen in the theatres of Assam. The seat is decorated, and a picture of the actor-singer has been kept on it. Check out the pictures below...

Today, the much-awaited film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ released across Assam, and in a heartfelt tribute, a special seat has been reserved for Zubeen in theatres statewide. pic.twitter.com/lswBIpF8x7 — SachTheReality (@RealitySach) October 31, 2025

Roi Roi Binale is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. Apart from being an actor in the film, Zubeen also composed the songs and wrote the story of the movie.

No Shows For Other Movies In Assam

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, in Assam only Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale will be screened, and even new films that are releasing today (October 31, 2025) won't get any shows.

A source told the portal, “All theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue holdover releases. Even new releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened. Every cinema in Assam will show Roi Roi Binale only.”

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection

Roi Roi Binale is expected to do exceptionally well at the box office. According to reports, during its advance booking itself the film was sold out for a week.

Zubeen Garg's Wife Pens Emotional Note

On Thursday, ahead of the film's release, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, shared an emotional note on Instagram. She posted on Instagram, "The letters you wrote on September 15... A loving appeal to your loved ones! Everything hits my heart, Goldie! But in the midst of all this, there are other questions burning in my empty heart-- what happened on September 19? How, why?"

She further wrote, "I donʼt know if there is peace anywhere,, but I donʼt seem to breathe until I get this answer."