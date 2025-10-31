 Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam Theatres As Tribute
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRoi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam Theatres As Tribute

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam Theatres As Tribute

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in September this year in Singapore. He sang many popular songs, but we are sure not many people would know that Zubeen was also an actor and starred in numerous Assamese movies. Today (October 31, 2025), his last film Roi Roi Binale has hit the big screens, and something special has been done for Zubeen in Assam theatres. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in September this year in Singapore. He sang many popular songs, but we are sure not many people would know that Zubeen was also an actor and starred in numerous Assamese movies. Today (October 31, 2025), his last film Roi Roi Binale has hit the big screens, and something special has been done for Zubeen in Assam theatres.

There's a special seat kept for Zubeen in the theatres of Assam. The seat is decorated, and a picture of the actor-singer has been kept on it. Check out the pictures below...

Roi Roi Binale is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. Apart from being an actor in the film, Zubeen also composed the songs and wrote the story of the movie.

No Shows For Other Movies In Assam

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood, Real Badshah Leaves Hilarious Reply
'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood, Real Badshah Leaves Hilarious Reply
Mumbai Police, Citizens Join ‘Run for Unity’ Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Floral Tribute To Iron Man Of India - Videos
Mumbai Police, Citizens Join ‘Run for Unity’ Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Floral Tribute To Iron Man Of India - Videos
Navi Mumbai: Copper Wires Stolen From Streetlight Poles, 2,880 Meters Missing; One Thief Nabbed Near Thane-Belapur Road
Navi Mumbai: Copper Wires Stolen From Streetlight Poles, 2,880 Meters Missing; One Thief Nabbed Near Thane-Belapur Road

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, in Assam only Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale will be screened, and even new films that are releasing today (October 31, 2025) won't get any shows.

A source told the portal, “All theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue holdover releases. Even new releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened. Every cinema in Assam will show Roi Roi Binale only.”

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection

Roi Roi Binale is expected to do exceptionally well at the box office. According to reports, during its advance booking itself the film was sold out for a week.

Zubeen Garg's Wife Pens Emotional Note

On Thursday, ahead of the film's release, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, shared an emotional note on Instagram. She posted on Instagram, "The letters you wrote on September 15... A loving appeal to your loved ones! Everything hits my heart, Goldie! But in the midst of all this, there are other questions burning in my empty heart-- what happened on September 19? How, why?"

She further wrote, "I donʼt know if there is peace anywhere,, but I donʼt seem to breathe until I get this answer."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood,...

'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood,...

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam...

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam...

'Disgusting, Shameful': Katrina Kaif Fans FURIOUS After Her Private Balcony Photos From Mumbai Home...

'Disgusting, Shameful': Katrina Kaif Fans FURIOUS After Her Private Balcony Photos From Mumbai Home...

Black Phone 2 Review: Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Rings Loud, But Not Always Clear

Black Phone 2 Review: Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Rings Loud, But Not Always Clear

Bugonia Review: Emma Stone & Alicia Silverstone's Film Buzzes With Satirical Fury

Bugonia Review: Emma Stone & Alicia Silverstone's Film Buzzes With Satirical Fury