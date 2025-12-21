Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide

Ranveer Singh | Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R.Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, among others, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office and continues to create waves. Despite the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, the third instalment of filmmake James Cameron's Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, on December 19, Dhurandhar faced no competition and continues to post strong numbers with each passing day.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16

Dhurandhar is likely to cross the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide today. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 33.50 crore, taking its total domestic net collection after 16 days to Rs 516.50 crore. With its Day 16 box office earnings, Dhurandhar has become the second-fastest Indian film ever to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India.