 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run. Despite the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, the film remains unaffected. On Day 16, it earned Rs 33.50 crore, taking its domestic net total to Rs 516.50 crore and making it the second-fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh | Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R.Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, among others, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office and continues to create waves. Despite the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, the third instalment of filmmake James Cameron's Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, on December 19, Dhurandhar faced no competition and continues to post strong numbers with each passing day.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16

Dhurandhar is likely to cross the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide today. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 33.50 crore, taking its total domestic net collection after 16 days to Rs 516.50 crore. With its Day 16 box office earnings, Dhurandhar has become the second-fastest Indian film ever to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide
VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League
VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 21, 2025: Cool Winter Morning Gives Way To Smog As Air Pollution Overshadows City's Sunday Skies; AQI In Poor Range At 108
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 21, 2025: Cool Winter Morning Gives Way To Smog As Air Pollution Overshadows City's Sunday Skies; AQI In Poor Range At 108
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross ₹800 Crore Worldwide

Karishma Tanna Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Actress

Karishma Tanna Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Actress

'It Flung Me Across Car & I Bashed My Head...': Nora Fatehi Says She Is 'Traumatised' After Car...

'It Flung Me Across Car & I Bashed My Head...': Nora Fatehi Says She Is 'Traumatised' After Car...

Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

How I Met My Partner: Sandeep Baswana Says, 'We Lived Together For 23 Years And Didn't Even Realise...

How I Met My Partner: Sandeep Baswana Says, 'We Lived Together For 23 Years And Didn't Even Realise...