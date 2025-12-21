 Aahana Kumra Involved In Car Accident, Actress Escapes Without Injuries
Aahana Kumra Involved In Car Accident, Actress Escapes Without Injuries

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

Actress Aahana Kumra had a narrow escape after her car met with an accident, a development that was first reported by a paparazzi page online. The actress was later confirmed to be unharmed.

Soon after, it was clarified that Aahana did not sustain any injuries in the accident and is completely safe. Reportedly, sources confirmed that the actress escaped unharmed, putting an end to speculation surrounding her health.

It is, however, unclear where the accident took place. The actress has not shared anything related to the accident on social media yet.

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to Instagram to share a picture of Aahana's damaged car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aahana has been in the spotlight recently due to her participation in the reality series Rise and Fall. Her stint on the show drew attention, particularly her confrontation with fellow contestant Pawan Singh.

'It Flung Me Across Car & I Bashed My Head...': Nora Fatehi Says She Is 'Traumatised' After Car...
article-image

Following the episode, Aahana had revealed that she received death threats from Pawan Singh’s fans after making remarks about him on the show. The actress had also confirmed that she had raised the issue with the show’s producers, expressing concern over her safety.

Nora Fatehi's car accident

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was also involved in a serious car accident in Mumbai on Friday, December 20, while she was heading to the Sunburn Festival 2025. Following the accident, Nora shared a health update, opening up about the incident and revealing that she is slightly ‘traumatised’ after a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle.

Nora also concluded by expressing gratitude to people who reached out to check on her well-being.

