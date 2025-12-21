Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Series Online?

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2 OTT Release Date |

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! quickly became a favourite among kids and parents alike with its colourful world, catchy songs, and playful learning approach. After the positive response to its debut season, excitement is building around Season 2, with viewers eager to know when and where they can watch the beloved children’s series online. Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2 is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from January 30, 2026.

About Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2

The show continues the legacy of the original Yo Gabba Gabba! Franchise, bringing back its signature mix of music, dance, animated segments, and positive life lessons. Designed for young audiences, Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Encourages creativity, kindness, and emotional expression through engaging storytelling and energetic performances. Season 2 is expected to introduce new songs, fun characters, and interactive segments while staying true to the show’s educational roots.

Powerhouse behind Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2

The series is created by Christian Jacons and Scott Schultz. Kay Wilson Stallings has developed the series and Lance Robertson has presented. It is produced by Justin Lyon and Ritamarie Peruggi under the banner of The Magic Store and Wildbrain Entertainment. Parents can look forward to fresh episodes that combine entertainment with meaningful learning experiences.

The show’s use of music and movement helps children develop motor skills, social awareness, and confidence in a fun, pressure-free way. Its bright visuals and friendly tone make it an engaging watch for preschoolers and early learners. Until Season 2 officially drops, viewers can rewatch the first season to revisit the joyful world of Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and get ready for more laughter and learning.