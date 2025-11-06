Brazilian Model Larissa Reacts To Rahul Gandhi’s Claim Of Her Voting 22 Times In Haryana; Calls It 'Unbelievable'- Video

Brazilian Model Larissa Reacts To Rahul Gandhi’s Claim Of Her Voting 22 Times In Haryana | X/@zoo_bear

The Brazilian model identified as 'Larrisa' has expressed disbelief after discovering that her photograph was allegedly used multiple times in the Haryana voter list a claim made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while alleging large-scale voter fraud in 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that '25 lakh votes were stolen' in Haryana and cited an example of a woman whose photograph, actually belonging to a Brazilian model, appeared 22 times in the state’s voter rolls under different names such as 'Sweety', 'Seema' and 'Saraswati'.

Reacting to the news, the Brazilian model shared a video on X (formerly twitter) expressing shock over her image being misused for election purposes in India.

Speaking in Portuguese, she joked, 'Guys, I’m gonna tell you a joke. It’s too horrible! Are we using an old picture of me? My photo is older; I was young. They’re using my picture for voting in India, portraying me as Indian to fight each other. Look how crazy!'

In the video, Larissa revealed that a reporter had even contacted her workplace and reached out to her on Instagram seeking comment about her supposed participation in Indian elections. “A friend sent me another picture you won’t believe it,” she added, calling the situation “unbelievable” and “bizarre.”

The clip quickly went viral, with AI assistant Grok translating and explaining her reaction post, clarifying that Larissa’s tone was one of shock mixed with humor at the absurdity of the situation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his “vote chori” charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission, alleging that 25 lakh fake votes were cast in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 5, Gandhi said his team had found evidence of “systemic manipulation” that turned a Congress victory into defeat. Gandhi presented what he described as “100 percent proof” of large-scale irregularities, claiming that one in every eight voters in Haryana was fake. “Haryana has 2 crore voters, and 25 lakh of them are fake,” he said.

He also alleged that 5.21 lakh duplicate voter entries were discovered, some of which reportedly featured the same photograph used under different names.