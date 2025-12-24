Air India Express Issues Show-Cause Notice To Pilot Virender Sejwal Over Alleged Assault On Passenger At Delhi Airport

Ankit Dewan, Passenger who faced assault (L), Air India Express Pilot accused of assault (R) | File Pic

Air India Express served a show-cause notice to its pilot, Virender Sejwal, following allegations that he physically assaulted a passenger at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1. The incident, which reportedly occurred in the security check-in area on Dec 19, has triggered widespread outrage after the passenger shared his ordeal on social media.

The complainant, identified as Ankit Dewan, was travelling on a SpiceJet flight with his family, including his seven-year-old daughter and four-month-old infant. In a post on X, Dewan alleged that he was assaulted after objecting to an Air India Express pilot cutting the boarding queue. He also shared photographs showing blood on his face, claiming the incident took place in full view of his children, leaving his elder daughter traumatised.

According to Dewan, airport staff directed his family to use the staff security check-in lane as they were travelling with a baby in a stroller. He alleged that multiple airline staff members were moving ahead in the queue. When he raised an objection, he claimed the situation escalated after an Air India Express pilot, identified by him as Captain Virender, intervened.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dewan alleged that the pilot verbally abused him, questioning whether he was 'anpadh' (uneducated) and accusing him of being unable to read signs indicating the lane was meant for staff. He claimed the verbal altercation soon turned violent, with the pilot allegedly assaulting him and leaving him bleeding. Dewan also posted another image showing bloodstains on the pilot’s shirt, which he claimed was his own blood.

Further, Dewan alleged that after the incident, he was pressured into writing a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter legally. He claimed he was told that refusal would result in him missing his flight, potentially causing him to lose holiday bookings worth Rs 1.2 lakh. Questioning the handling of the situation, Dewan tagged the Delhi Police on social media, asking why he could not file a complaint after returning from his trip and whether CCTV footage would be preserved if there was a delay.

Air India Express Responds To Viral Post, Assures Action

In response, Air India Express issued an official statement strongly condemning the alleged behaviour. The airline said it “unequivocally condemns such conduct” and confirmed that the employee involved has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal inquiry. A show-cause notice has been issued, and the airline stated that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Air India Express clarified that the pilot was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time of the incident. Reiterating its commitment to professionalism, the airline said it upholds the highest standards of conduct and expects its employees to behave responsibly at all times.