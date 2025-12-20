'Left Bloodied..': SpiceJet Passenger Alleges Violent Assault By Air India Express Pilot Over Queue Dispute At Delhi Airport; Airline Responds

Ankit Dewan, Passenger who faced assault (L), Air India Express Pilot accused of assault (R) |

A SpiceJet passenger alleged that he was physically assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 after objecting to the pilot cutting the boarding queue. The incident, which has sparked outrage on social media, reportedly took place in the security check-in area and was witnessed by the passenger’s young children.

The passenger, identified as Ankit Dewan, shared details of the incident on social media platform X, posting a photograph that showed blood on his face. Dewan claimed the assault occurred in front of his seven-year-old daughter, who he said has been left traumatised by the episode. He was travelling with his family, including his four-month-old daughter, at the time.

According to Dewan, airport staff guided him and his family to use a staff security check-in line as they were travelling with an infant in a stroller. He alleged that several airline staff members were cutting the queue ahead of him. When he objected, he claimed an Air India Express pilot, identified by him as Captain Virender, reacted aggressively.

In his post, Dewan alleged that the pilot verbally abused him, questioning whether he was “anpadh” (uneducated) and accusing him of being unable to read signage indicating that the entry was meant for staff. Dewan said the verbal argument soon escalated into physical violence. He alleged that the pilot assaulted him, leaving him bleeding, and shared another photograph showing bloodstains on the pilot’s shirt, which he claimed was his own blood.

Dewan further alleged that following the incident, he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further. He claimed he was told that failure to do so would result in him missing his flight, causing him to lose holiday bookings worth Rs 1.2 lakh. Questioning the handling of the situation, Dewan tagged the Delhi Police on social media and asked why he could not file a complaint after returning from his trip. He also questioned whether CCTV footage would be preserved if he delayed filing a complaint.

Air India Express Responds To Viral Post, Assures Action

Responding to the allegations, Air India Express issued a statement condemning the incident. The airline said it 'unequivocally condemns such behaviour' and confirmed that the employee involved has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation. The airline added that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken based on the findings.

Air India Express clarified that the employee was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time of the incident and reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct and professionalism among its staff.