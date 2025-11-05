'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO

'Brazilian Model Voted In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections 22 Times': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim (Screengrab) | YouTube/Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, November 5, alleged a large-scale discrepancy in votes during the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. While giving a presentation on alleged 'vote chori (theft)' in the Haryana assembly polls, Gandhi claimed that a 'Brazilian' model voted 22 times in the state election under different names, "Sweety, Seema, Saraswati". The Congress leader also presented slides to back its claim.

The Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition (LoP) also pointed out that lost the election by 22,000 votes. "Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?...She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph," Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha LoP further alleged that 25 lakh fake votes were polled in the Haryana polls. "We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%," he said.

Questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress MP said that the poll body could remove duplication in seconds, but why did they not do that?

He accused that the ECI was helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi further alleged that a woman voted 223 in the polls. "Here's a polling list of Haryana...This is a list of two polling booths. A woman appears 223 times in two polling booths; she can vote any number of times she wants. Election Commission needs to tell us how many times this lady (voted)," he said.

In the 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had won 48 seats, while the Congress had bagged 37 seats.