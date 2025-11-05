 'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO

'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a shocking claim that a Brazilian model voted 22 times in the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
'Brazilian Model Voted In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections 22 Times': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim (Screengrab) | YouTube/Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, November 5, alleged a large-scale discrepancy in votes during the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. While giving a presentation on alleged 'vote chori (theft)' in the Haryana assembly polls, Gandhi claimed that a 'Brazilian' model voted 22 times in the state election under different names, "Sweety, Seema, Saraswati". The Congress leader also presented slides to back its claim.

The Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition (LoP) also pointed out that lost the election by 22,000 votes. "Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?...She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph," Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha LoP further alleged that 25 lakh fake votes were polled in the Haryana polls. "We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Presentation On 'Vote Chori' Allegations:

FPJ Shorts
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details Here
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details Here
From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York City Mayor
From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York City Mayor

Questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress MP said that the poll body could remove duplication in seconds, but why did they not do that?

Read Also
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details...
article-image

He accused that the ECI was helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi further alleged that a woman voted 223 in the polls. "Here's a polling list of Haryana...This is a list of two polling booths. A woman appears 223 times in two polling booths; she can vote any number of times she wants. Election Commission needs to tell us how many times this lady (voted)," he said.

In the 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had won 48 seats, while the Congress had bagged 37 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan On LED Boards In Goa Creates Chaos; Police Detain Shop Owners In Baga &...

'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan On LED Boards In Goa Creates Chaos; Police Detain Shop Owners In Baga &...

'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul...

'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul...

'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In...

'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In...

Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details...

Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...