 'It's Open & Shut Case Of Fraud': AAP Slams Ex-BJP MP Rakesh Sinha After He Votes For Delhi And Bihar Elections In Same Year
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at Sinha, calling it “an open and shut case of fraud.” He further alleged that Sinha could not have changed his voting address to Bihar as he continues to teach at Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Delhi University.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Former BJP MP Rakesh Sinha has found himself at the centre of controversy after photos purportedly showing him voting in both the Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections went viral on social media.

The images, which surfaced online, have sparked sharp criticism from political leaders, social media users, and supporters across party lines.

Amid the growing backlash, Sinha issued a clarification on X, terming the allegations “baseless and morally contested.” Sharing a video statement, the former Rajya Sabha MP wrote, “A baseless and morally contested allegation is being levelled against me by liars and morally degraded leaders of AAP and Congress and their ilk. My name is only on Bihar’s electoral roll. It was earlier on Delhi’s electoral roll, and I got it deleted through the procedure established by law.”

Sinha also lashed out at AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj and hinted at taking legal action. “I had no idea that politics could be so trivial. Those who question faith in the Constitution should think a hundred times. My name was in the Delhi voter list earlier, but due to my active involvement in Bihar’s politics, I got it changed to my native village Manser Pur (Begusarai). Should I file a defamation case for this accusation?” he added.

The controversy continues to stir debate on social media, with many calling for an official probe into the allegations.

