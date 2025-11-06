 Uttar Pradesh News: Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi | PTI

Lucknow: The State Election Commission has uncovered major discrepancies in the Kaushambi voter list, identifying more than 1.64 lakh duplicate entries through artificial intelligence (AI) analysis. The move comes ahead of the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.

District Magistrate Dr. Amit Pal Sharma stated that Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to conduct door-to-door verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). “Once verification is complete, only the genuine address of residence will remain on record, and all duplicate entries will be deleted,” he said.

Officials emphasized that this initiative aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in the upcoming elections by eliminating duplication and maintaining a single, verified record for every voter.

