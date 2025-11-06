Uttar Pradesh News: Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi

Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi | PTI

Lucknow: The State Election Commission has uncovered major discrepancies in the Kaushambi voter list, identifying more than 1.64 lakh duplicate entries through artificial intelligence (AI) analysis. The move comes ahead of the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.

Officials revealed that several individuals were listed two or even three times in the same electoral roll. The list of duplicate voters has been forwarded to respective tehsils for verification. Kaushambi currently has 10,46,695 registered voters.

District Magistrate Dr. Amit Pal Sharma stated that Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to conduct door-to-door verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). “Once verification is complete, only the genuine address of residence will remain on record, and all duplicate entries will be deleted,” he said.

The AI-assisted review is expected to make the voter list completely error-free before elections. BLOs have already started visiting homes to confirm voter identities and remove repeated names.

Officials emphasized that this initiative aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in the upcoming elections by eliminating duplication and maintaining a single, verified record for every voter.