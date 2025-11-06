'Lantern Will Shine With LED Power': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP At Motihari Rally - VIDEO

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a Mahagathbandhan rally in Motihari, East Champaran, on Wednesday, in support of the alliance’s candidate. He claimed that half of Bihar is voting today while the other half awaits its turn, adding that this election will bring significant change.

Mocking the BJP’s remarks on the RJD’s lantern symbol, Akhilesh said, “They say the lantern is outdated—we’ll fit an LED in it.” He alleged that BJP now depends on “B, C and P teams,” describing them as a backup party, “Election Commission party,” and a new “P team” influencing the election process.

Praising RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh said the youth of Bihar will finally get a Chief Minister focused on employment. He also noted the support of Mukesh Sahani’s VIP party within the alliance.

Criticizing rising inflation, he said even a Parle biscuit has shrunk in size while petrol and diesel prices have soared. “Ask elders how cheap two-wheelers once were,” he remarked, accusing the BJP of dividing the country for political gain. Concluding, Akhilesh urged voters, “You change Bihar, we’ll change Uttar Pradesh.”