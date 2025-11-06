UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Department of Horticulture and Food Processing has initiated specialized training programs for youths and farmers in the field of food processing. The training is being conducted at Government Food Science Training Centres and Community Fruit Preservation and Training Centres across various districts.

As per directions from Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials have been instructed to complete the training within stipulated timelines and ensure effective implementation plans. The aim is to equip participants with technical skills that can help them establish small-scale food processing units, thereby increasing their income and self-employment opportunities.

The department has also instructed principals of centers located in Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Kanpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur, along with officers from Mirzapur, Devi Patan, Basti, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, and Chitrakoot Dham divisions, to meet their assigned targets on schedule.

Continuous monitoring will be carried out during the training, and trained individuals will be guided to avail government subsidies and other incentives to start their own ventures in food processing.