Gold Theft At Sabarimala Far Bigger Than Estimated; Losses Now Believed To Be In Kilograms

Sabarimala Temple | PTI Photo

The scale of gold theft at the Sabarimala hill shrine is far bigger than initially recorded, with investigators now stating that losses once spoken of in grams are actually in kilograms. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case told the Vigilance court in Kollam that early estimates had grossly understated the quantity of gold removed from the temple.

Multiple Sacred Artefacts Affected

The investigation has revealed that the loss extends beyond a single structure or incident and involves multiple sacred artefacts within the shrine. According to an earlier commissioning report submitted by Vijay Mallya’s UB Group, over 30 kilograms of gold and more than 1,000 kilograms of copper were used to gild the temple’s roof and other parts. However, there is no clear estimate of how much gold remains at present.

Recoveries Minimal Compared to Suspected Theft

So far, the total quantity of gold recovered from the main accused including Unnikrishnan Potty, Smart Creations director Bhandari, and Bellary-based jeweller Govardhan barely adds up to a kilogram. Investigators informed the court that only 584 grams of gold have been recovered, far less than what is believed to have been stolen.

Gold Missing From Core Iconography

In its latest report, the SIT said it has identified missing gold from additional temple artefacts, including the images of Siva and the Vyali (tiger head) embedded in the door frames of the sanctum sanctorum. These findings suggest the theft was systematic and targeted several sacred fittings that form part of the shrine’s core structure and iconography.

Insider Access Under Scanner

Investigators told the court that the discovery of missing gold from these images emerged only after detailed physical verification of artefacts. Earlier assessments were based on preliminary estimates that failed to capture the full extent of the loss. Officials believe much of the stolen gold may have been melted down or sold through informal networks.

Probe Widens, More Time Sought

The SIT noted that such systematic removal could not have occurred without insider access, given strict entry protocols for the sanctum sanctorum. Possible involvement of Devaswom Board authorities has been flagged, with several key officials already in custody. The team has sought more time to examine older records, question past custodians, and conduct forensic analysis of remaining artefacts.