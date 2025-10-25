 Sabrimala Gold Theft: SIT Questions Priest & Jewellery Maker In Karnataka
Sabrimala Gold Theft: SIT Questions Priest & Jewellery Maker In Karnataka

Sabrimala Gold Theft: SIT Questions Priest & Jewellery Maker In Karnataka

Kerala SIT, probing the theft of 476 g gold from Sabrimala temple’s gold-plated doors, visited Bengaluru and Ballari. They questioned priest Unnikrishnan in Srirampuram and jewellery maker Govardhan in Ballari, who had crafted the doors. Both cooperated, with Govardhan stating he made the doors free as a temple contribution.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Sabrimala Gold Theft: SIT Questions Priest & Jewellery Maker In Karnataka |

Bengaluru: The Kerala SIT, investigating into theft of Sabrimala temple gold has visited Bengaluru and Ballari over missing 476 GMs of gold from temple gold plated doors.

While the SIT officials questioned Unnikrishnan at his residence at Srirampuram, another team of officials visited Ballari and questioned Govardhan, owner of Roddam Jewellery shop.

Unnikrishnan is priest of Ayyappa temple and lives in Srirampuram. The SIT officials also searched his house, as he had a say in getting the gold plated doors to Karnataka for polishing.

On the other hand, Govardhan was the person who had made the gold plated doors.

Govardhan said that the Kerala police had earlier also contacted him.

''I am a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and have made several donations to Sabrimala. The work of making a gold plated door had come to me through reference of Unnikrishnan. I had not charged anything for making the gold plates for the doors and I told the temple administration that the making charges was my contribution to the temple. I have given whatever details they asked me," he added.

