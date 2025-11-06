 Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His Goats Are Also Modi Fan - Watch VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally | X

Bhagalpur, November 06: A bizarre yet amusing incident occurred at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bhagalpur's Hawai Adda Maidan during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man arrived at PM Modi's rally riding a goat cart.

There are reports that the man has been identified as Prakash Mandal who is a tea seller from the Gopalpur Assembly constituency. He said that he is a devoted follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wanted to bring his goats along with him as they are very dear to him. He said, “Just as I’m a big fan of Modi Ji, my goat is too. If Modi Ji sees it once, it will make me proud.”

The video of the man riding the goat cart has gone viral on social media. The unusual sight quickly became the center of attention among thousands of supporters gathered for the political event.

The video shows that the people gathered for the event are taking photos and videos of the man riding goat cart on their mobile phones. They also cheered and chanted "Modi", "Modi" as the atmosphere turned electric.

There are reports that the Prime Minister's rally witnesses a massive participation as many people turned up to attend the rally and listen to PM Modi. The massive crowd reflects the support and strong enthusiasm among the NDA workers and supporters ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, which is scheduled to take place on November 11 and counting of votes will be held on November 14.

