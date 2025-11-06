 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives
In a landmark achievement for India's cooperative sector, two of India's leading cooperatives, Amul and IFFCO, have secured the first and second ranks in the global ranking for cooperatives.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
File Image |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Amul and IFFCO for securing the first and second ranks in the global ranking for cooperatives, respectively.

“Congratulations to Amul and IFFCO. India’s cooperative sector is vibrant and is also transforming several lives. Our Government is taking numerous steps to further encourage this sector in the times to come,” PM Modi posted on X social media platform. Earlier, in a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, congratulated daily giant Amul and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for occupying the first two ranks among the top 10 cooperatives in the world.

In a post on X social media platform, HM Shah said, “A proud moment for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world”. “It is an honour to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO.

It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” HM Shah posted. India’s dairy sector is the backbone of rural livelihoods and a symbol of inclusive growth. As the largest milk producer in the world, India has combined farmer-led cooperatives, women’s participation and scientific practices to achieve remarkable progress.

Notably, while safeguarding existing gains, there is continued support to the sector through subsidies, credit facilities, R&amp;D in fodder and animal health, among others, to ensure India’s dairy sector remains resilient, inclusive, and capable of meeting future domestic and international demand.

