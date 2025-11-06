Amanjot Kaur Wins Heart, Gives Her Winners' Medal To Pratika Rawal During Photoshoot With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Image: BCCI Women/X

India women’s cricket team all-rounder Amanjot Kaur captured the hearts of the fans with a touching moment during a photoshoot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 5. While standing alongside her teammates, Amanjot appeared without the winner’s medal, which she had passed to teammate Pratika Rawal. The image quickly went viral, with fans praising Amanjot’s humility and sportsmanship.

Why Pratika Rawal Did Not Receive a Medal?

Pratika Rawal, who played a significant role in India’s historic 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph, was not among the players who received the winner’s medal. Despite her crucial performances early in the tournament, Rawal was ruled out after suffering a knee and ankle injury during the group-stage clash against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.

She was officially replaced by Shafali Verma ahead of India’s semifinal match against Australia. Under the International Cricket Council’s eligibility rules, only members of the final 15-player squad at the conclusion of the tournament receive winner’s medals. As Rawal was no longer part of that list, she missed out on the honor despite her contributions to India’s campaign.

World Cup winners receive rousing welcome

The Indian women’s team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title after defeating Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on October 2.

Following their landmark win, Prime Minister Modi met the champions in Delhi, congratulating them for their remarkable achievement. The team presented him with a special jersey signed by all players, featuring ‘NaMo’ and the number ‘1’ printed on the back. The champions were greeted by enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport and later celebrated their victory with a joyful cake-cutting ceremony at their hotel.