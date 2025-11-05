Royal Challengers Bengaluru Put Up For Sale, Likely To Get New Owner: Reports 

Image: RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has officially entered a historic transition phase, with Diageo confirming its decision to sell the iconic IPL and WPL franchise. In a disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on November 5, the UK-based giant revealed it has begun a “strategic review” of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), the subsidiary that owns and manages the RCB teams. The company stated that the sale process is underway and expected to conclude by March 31, 2026, signalling a major shift in the Indian cricket business landscape.

The development caps months of speculation and shareholder pressure, intensified after the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives. Market chatter around RCB’s ownership change had already gained momentum following the incident, and reports confirmed that a merchant banking firm has been appointed to oversee the process. Early interest appears strong, with several prominent names emerging as potential bidders.

With a massive fan base, star player legacy, and deep cultural footprint in the league, RCB’s sale is set to be one of the most significant ownership shake-ups in IPL history. While the franchise continues its pursuit of an elusive IPL title, the corporate transition will unfold in parallel, sparking intense interest in the business and sporting world alike. If completed within the stipulated timeline, the sale could redefine RCB’s future direction while marking a major milestone in the evolution of franchise cricket investments in India.

'You've Always Stood By Us...': RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Offers Emotional Tribute After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede Incident

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, has shared an emotional message of solidarity and support in the wake of the tragic stampede incident that took place in Bengaluru on June 4. The incident, which shook the city and its passionate cricket community, left many deeply affected, including the players who represent it on the field.

RCB released Patidar's statement, which expressed his heartfelt thoughts, directing his message especially to RCB fans who have been the team’s backbone over the years.

"Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you,” he wrote. “From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too.”

Patidar acknowledged the emotional weight of the tragedy, adding, “You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again.”

His words resonated deeply with fans, who praised him for his compassion and for recognizing the emotional bond between the team and its supporters. The message highlighted the shared sense of community between the players and their fans, especially in difficult times.