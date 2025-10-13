 Is Virat Kohli Retiring From IPL? Speculation Rises After RCB Legend Declines Renewing Contract With Franchise
While there is no confirmation from Virat Kohli's camp, fans started to post messages thanking their icon player for his contribution towards the RCB franchise over the years.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Image: RCB/X

Will Virat Kohli play IPL 2026? fans have started to raise question regarding the future of the icon player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after he declined to sign a contract with the IPL champions. As per reports, Kohli has turned down a commercial contract. While there is no word from the players' camp so far, fans have started to posting messages thanking Kohli for his contribution towards the RCB franchise over the years.

Fans on Virat Kohli's retirement

Is Virat Kohli really retiring from IPL?

Virat Kohli may be stepping back from commercial commitments with RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 season, but this does not indicate a departure from the team or the IPL itself. Reports suggest Kohli has declined to renew his commercial contract linked to RCB, signalling his intention for younger players to take the spotlight as the face of the franchise.

While RCB is reportedly headed for a sale, Kohli's commitment to playing remains firm for the immediate future, although questions about his long-term IPL involvement linger. By passing the captaincy to Rajat Patidar before the 2025 title win, reflecting his support for emerging leaders within the team.

Virat Kohli contribution to RCB's title win

Kohli played a pivotal role in RCB's maiden IPL title win in 2025, scoring 657 runs across 15 games at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight fifties. He consistently gave RCB strong starts alongside Phil Salt and remains the leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8,661 runs at an average of 39.55 and a strike rate of 132.86, featuring 63 fifties and eight centuries.

