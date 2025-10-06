Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Fans Unite To Target Gautam Gambhir, Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins Dragged Into Conversation; Check Details

Image: X

The announcement of the Indian squad for the white-ball series in Australia led to an outpouring of emotion on social media. The reason, Rohit Sharma’s removal as captain of the ODI side. Shubman Gill was picked to lead the team down under, with Virat Kohli and Rohit now set to play under the young captain. The announcement brought together supporters of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who targeted India’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir. Australian cricketers Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins were also dragged into the matter.

Why did fans target Gambhir?

To understand the outrage, let’s rewind to IPL 2024, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final. SRH, hailed for their aggressive batting all season, collapsed spectacularly in the title match, scoring just 113 runs. KKR chased it down in only 10.3 overs, sealing a dominant win and their third IPL title.

At the heart of that KKR victory was Gautam Gambhir, serving as the team’s mentor. Many fans believe that this triumph played a big role in Gambhir being appointed as India’s head coach after Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended.

Since Gambhir’s appointment, a series of major changes followed Kohli and Rohit announced their Test retirements, and now, Rohit’s removal as ODI captain has raised concerns about their future in the 50-over format, including their potential participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

How did Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins got dragged?

Interestingly, this fan outrage hasn’t been limited to Indian cricket figures. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, both Australian pacers, have been roped into the conspiracy theories by emotional fans.

In the IPL 2024 final, Starc bowled a dream delivery to dismiss the in-form Abhishek Sharma early, triggering SRH’s collapse. That collapse led to KKR’s win, Gambhir’s rising stock, and eventually, according to fans, Rohit and Kohli’s declining influence in Indian cricket.

Pat Cummins, on the other hand, is blamed for a longer chain of events. As Australia’s captain, he led his side to victory over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and later, captained the losing SRH team in the IPL final. Fans see him as a symbolic figure in India’s recent high-profile defeats

While there’s little factual basis to these claims, the intense online discussions reflect the deep emotional investment Indian fans have in their cricketing icons.