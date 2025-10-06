 Novak Djokovic Vomits On Court Amid Brutal Heat At Shanghai Masters; Video
Novak Djokovic Vomits On Court Amid Brutal Heat At Shanghai Masters; Video

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Image: X

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was seen vomiting on court during his Shanghai Masters Round of 32 match against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. The Serbian star visibly struggled with the conditions. During a changeover in the second set, Djokovic walked toward his seat and suddenly began vomiting, sparking concern among viewers and commentators.

Despite the scare, Djokovic refused to quit. Spurred on by vocal fan support from the stands, he regrouped and eventually pulled off a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback win in a gruelling three-set battle.

Djokovic slams conditions

After the match, Djokovic didn’t hold back in criticising the playing conditions in Shanghai. He said, “It's brutal when you have over 80 percent humidity day after day. Particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun it's even more brutal. For me, biologically it's a bit more challenging to deal with it. But I had to really weather the storm today.”

He also acknowledged Hanfmann’s performance, calling it “incredible from the beginning,” and admitted that the win took everything out of him physically.

Hanfmann is ranked 150th in the world and made it through qualifying to set up his chance to claim only the second victory of his career against a player in the world's top five.

Djokoicv further shared his thoughts on playing in the stadium with crod cheering on. He said, “It's incredible to be here playing in front of a very passionate crowd. First couple matches, packed stadium, one of the nicest and biggest stadiums we have in sports. So it's stunning, honestly, I cannot ask for more. I'm grinding for almost three hours, third round of a Masters at 38 with the full stadium cheering my name. It's a dream come true for me so I'm very thankful.”

What’s Next for Djokovic?

Despite the health scare, Djokovic is set to continue in the tournament and will face Spain’s Jaume Munar in the Round of 16.

