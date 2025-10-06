'Evidence Nahin Dena Padta': Aakash Chopra Exposes Pakistan's Abysmal ODI Record Against India On Air During IND W vs PAK W World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Aakash Chopra (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra's brutal assessment of Pakistan women's team's performance on air went viral during the World Cup 2025 game against India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Chopra stated that no evidence is required to know how Pakistan have performed against India, having yet to beat their arch-rivals in ODIs.

Coming into the match against India on Sunday in Colombo, Pakistan women's team had lost all 11 ODIs to India. The Women in Blue raised their winning streak to 12 as they beat their arch-rivals by 88 runs as they successfully defended a modest 247. It proved to be the second win of the tournament for Harmanpreet Kaur and co.

Watch the below video as Chopra said when Pakistan began their run-chase:

"Aap kitne acche hain, kitne kharaab hain, iska evidence nahin dena padta hai. Sabke saamne proof rehta hai. Proof hai. 11-0 se aage hai bharat."

(Whether you are good or bad, no evidence is needed. The proof is there for everyone to see. There is proof. India are 11-0 ahead.)

Kranti Goud's outstanding spell earns her the Player of the Match award

Meanwhile, Kranti Goud bowled her heart out as her figures read 10-2-20-3, dismissing Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz and Natalia Pervaiz to dent Pakistan's run-chase of 248. She was supported well by Deepti Sharma, who snared three scalps, while Sneh Rana picked up a couple.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the overcast conditions of Colombo. Plenty of Indian batters got starts but none could score a half-century. Keeper-batter Richa Ghosh's cameo of 20-ball 35 proved pivotal in helping the Women in Blue reach a match-winning total of 247 in 50 overs.

India will next face South Africa on October 9, Thursday in Vishakhapatnam.