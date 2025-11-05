Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

The Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 continued its thrilling run in Morbi, Gujarat, as teams battled fiercely on Day 1 of the competition, held from 4th to 8th November 2025. The tournament witnessed high-intensity clashes, showcasing promising young handball talent and exceptional team efforts.

In the opening match, Deon Fire edged past DStriker 28-26, setting the tone for an exciting day. The second encounter saw DWARRIOR command a strong 25-15 victory over DBattalion, followed by DRider asserting dominance with a 27-12 win against DArchiver. DEnergy delivered a powerful performance, defeating DEagle 27-18 to stay in strong contention.

The momentum continued as the day progressed, with DStriker bouncing back to beat DArchiver 27-20, while DRider maintained an unbeaten stance with a 28-21 victory over DWARRIORS. In another nail-biter, DEnergy edged DFIRE 28-26, displaying remarkable resilience. The final match of the day saw DEagle overcome DBattalion 25-14 with disciplined execution and tactical sharpness.

Player of the Day Honors

A standout moment came with the recognition of Sagar from Deon Battalion as the Player of the Day, applauded for his commanding presence, tactical awareness, and unwavering determination on the court. Despite his team’s mixed outing, Sagar’s performance remained a highlight, winning him praise from spectators and officials alike.

With strong performances across the board and competitive spirit at its peak, the Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 promises even more electrifying action in the coming days.