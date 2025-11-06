Former Memphis Grizzlies Legend Tony Allen Arrested In Arkansas, Faces Two Charges Of Drug Possession

Allen played for Memphis from 2011 to 2017. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2004 after playing at Oklahoma State. He finished his career with the New Orleans Pelicans | Image: thegrindfather9/Instagram

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Tony Allen, who was once celebrated as one of the fiercest defenders in NBA history, is back in the news for wrong reasons. The 43-year-old, known as “The Grindfather,” was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Poinsett County, Arkansas, following a traffic stop that uncovered cocaine and marijuana.

Allen played for Memphis from 2011 to 2017. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2004 after playing at Oklahoma State. He finished his career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Why was Tony Allen arrested?

Deputies pulled over a car on Interstate 555 near Payneway, driven by 33-year-old William Hatton, with Allen in the passenger seat. According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, prompting a search.

Authorities say they found a small amount of marijuana on Allen and a cigarette box containing a white powdery substance later confirmed to be cocaine near his seat. Hatton reportedly admitted to owning additional drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle. Both men were booked into the Poinsett County Detention Center.

Allen now faces charges for possession of less than two grams of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance and less than four ounces of a Schedule 4 drug. Hatton was cited for improper lane change and drug paraphernalia possession.

The arrest marks another setback for Allen, whose playing career was defined by intensity and defensive mastery. A six-time NBA All-Defensive and 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, Allen helped anchor the Grizzlies’ legendary “Grit and Grind” era before retiring in 2018. Memphis retired his No. 9 jersey in 2024, honoring his pivotal role in one of the franchise’s most beloved periods.

Allen's trouble with law

This is not Allen’s first brush with the law. In 2023, he pleaded guilty in a federal healthcare fraud case involving false insurance claims by former NBA players, although he avoided prison after serving time during the investigation. Now, the new drug charges threaten to overshadow his once sterling reputation as a hard-nosed competitor and community figur