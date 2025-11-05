IND vs AUS 4th T20 Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gold Coast?

Shivam Dube celebrates taking a wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav | Image Credits: / BCCI

The India vs Australia t20 series is heading towards an exciting finish with the series tied at 1-1. The Men in Blue now head to Gold Coast for the penultimate game of the series. The IND vs AUS 4th T20 is just the 3rd ever international at the venue, marking an unknown territory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year?

IND vs AUS 4th T20: Gold Coast Weather Report

Rain has already made its presence felt this series. The opener in Canberra was called off due to rain, effectively making it a four-match series. Weather played no further role in Melbourne or Hobart. India will hope that the skies remain clear when they take the field at the Carrara Oval.

As per Accuweather, there is no chance of rain interrupting the IND vs AUS 4th T20. A sunny day is expected to be followed by clear skies in the evening during match hours. Temperatures are expected to drop to 17 degree Celsius.

The Carrara Oval last hosted a t20I game in 2022. It was a nervy finish, with Aaron Finch's patient half-century guiding his team over the finishing line.

India will hope that there is some help for their batters to unleash their array of strokes. The visitors have been disappointing, with Washington Sundar rescuing the side in Hobart.

India will be without Kuldeep Yadav who has joined up with the Indi A team ahead of the South Africa series. Nitish Reddy could return, provided he has returned well from injury.