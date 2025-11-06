Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum

Image: Lionel Messi/X

Lionel Messi added another prestigious recognition to his legendary career on Wednesday night, receiving the key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez during the America Business Forum at the Kaseya Center. Suarez, while presenting the honour to the Inter Miami captain, said,"I have had the wish to give this [key] to you for all that you've done for our grand city, our country and the world of football, thank you,".

After receiving the honour, Messi posted pictures on his Instagram handle with a note which said," Very grateful for the recognition from the city of Miami, a place that is very special to me and my family. From the first day people made us feel amazing, like today again at @americabusiness, with all the love and support from the neighbors of this beautiful city, and also from the people of @intermiamicf and their fans since the beginning.

Since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Messi has transformed the club’s fortunes and global stature. Within days of his debut, he lifted the team’s first-ever trophy the Leagues Cup and later guided them to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, breaking the record for most points in a single MLS season.

"I want to share and say something about our Inter Miami captain, our number 10," Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said. "This is a small gift from this city, which has captured the hearts of all of us. This is a welcome not only for you but also for wife Antonela and your beautiful family, so that you can always feel at home here."

Messi’s brilliance has earned him the 2024 MLS MVP, the 2025 Golden Boot, and another nomination for the 2025 MVP award. His new three-year contract extension ensures he’ll remain in South Florida through the 2028 season.

Messi Reflects on His Journey and Life in Miami

Wearing a charcoal gray suit, Messi spoke before an enthusiastic crowd at the Miami Heat’s home arena, where fans chanted his name between answers. He reflected on his journey from Rosario to Barcelona, from Paris to Miami, and spoke about his challenges with Argentina before lifting the 2022 World Cup.

"Thank you, I feel very honored by this," Messi said. "It's true that, as I just said, we feel very loved, very grateful, very happy to be living in this city, and to be able to have this distinction for me is a great honor, so thank you."

While he hasn’t confirmed his participation in the 2026 World Cup, Messi reiterated his excitement for the tournament, saying the 1994 edition was a “turning point” for soccer in the U.S. and predicting the next one “will be something extraordinary.”