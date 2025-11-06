'Cricket Is The Life Of The People': PM Modi Praises India's Women Cricketers Following World Cup Triumph; Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph, saying their achievement has lifted the nation's spirit and brought immense pride to every Indian.

PM Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

While speaking to the Indian Women's Cricket Team, PM Modi said, "You all have done a very big job. In India, cricket is not just a game; it has become the life of the people. If everything goes well in cricket, the entire country feels good, but if there is anything wrong in cricket, the entire country shakes..."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked about Cricketer Pratika Rawal's injury while playing against Bangladesh.



Cricketer Pratika Rawal says, "When I was injured, a lot of members in the team said that we want to win this World Cup for Pratika. I got to know this from… pic.twitter.com/mIn4U5UAxS — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

While speaking to PM Modi on Team India's victory, head coach Amol Mazumdar said, "We feel honoured and privileged coming here. The daughters of the country have done wonders. They have been putting a lot of effort into it for the last 2 years. They have played with the same intensity and energy in every practice session..."

#WATCH | Head Coach of the Champion Indian Women's Cricket Team, Amol Mazumdar, shares a story when the Indian Cricket Team met King Charles III in the United Kingdom.



He says, "... The support staff of the team manifested getting a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi… pic.twitter.com/AXXBM7cTdi — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Mazumdar also shared a story when the Indian Cricket Team met King Charles III in the United Kingdom. "... The support staff of the team manifested getting a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of November..." he added.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked about Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's gesture of keeping the ball in her pocket after taking a catch against South Africa in the finals.



Captain Harmanpreet Kaur says, "It was in the destiny, who knew that the last catch of the match would… pic.twitter.com/tED0QZ5Iqh — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 (after a narrow loss to England in the finals at Lord's), when they had met the PM without the trophy, and now that they have met him with the trophy, they wish to meet him more often.

"We remember the last time we met you in 2017, we could not get the trophy, but we are really proud that this time, we have become the world champions...We are really honoured to meet you. We aim to keep meeting you in the future as well..." the right-hand batter said.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties, said PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of PM Modi.

"When we met you in 2017, we could not bring the trophy. We asked you about your expectations, and your answer helped us a lot for the next 6-7 years. I think it was in our destiny that we won the first World Cup in India. You have always been our inspiration. We are seeing women in every field these days, whether it is in the ISRO or any other field. This inspires us a lot..." the opener said.

