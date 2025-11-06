Realty Firm Godrej Properties Reports 21% Increase In Net Profit To ₹402.99 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

🏆 Godrej Properties Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Growth: 64% Rise in Booking Value & Record Sustainability Score | MCap 68,675.05 Cr



- Added 4 new projects in Q2 FY26 (5.82M sq. ft. saleable area, ₹4,850 Cr expected booking value).

- Q2 FY26 booking value surged 64% YoY to ₹8,505… pic.twitter.com/ALXO6reflV — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) November 6, 2025

Total income rose to Rs 1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

