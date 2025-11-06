Realty Firm Godrej Properties Reports 21% Increase In Net Profit To ₹402.99 Crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.
