 Realty Firm Godrej Properties Reports 21% Increase In Net Profit To ₹402.99 Crore
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

