CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Ex-Minister Razia Sultana Booked On Murder Charges Over Son’s Death |

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against Punjab’s former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former three-time Congress MLA Razia Sultana besides his daughter and daughter-in-law in connection with the ``murder case’’ of his son Aqil.

Aqil, 35, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, near here on October 16, last.

The case was registered on the basis of complaint by one Shamshudeen Chaudhary of Malerkotla, who referred to a video on social media posted by Aqil on August 27 last in which the latter alleged that he had strained family relations and feared for his safety. He also accused his family members of conspiring to kill him or have him implicated in a false case.

Aqil was found unconscious at his residence and was taken to General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula where he was declared brought dead. While his family claimed he died of overdose of a drug, His body was released after the autopsy for cremation at the family's native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The case was initially registered by Haryana police and has now been transferred to CBI on the recommendation of the state government.

The case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of BNS, 2023 by CBI.