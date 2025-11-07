 CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

The case was registered on the basis of complaint by one Shamshudeen Chaudhary of Malerkotla, who referred to a video on social media posted by Aqil on August 27 last in which the latter alleged that he had strained family relations and feared for his safety. He also accused his family members of conspiring to kill him or have him implicated in a false case.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Ex-Minister Razia Sultana Booked On Murder Charges Over Son’s Death |

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against Punjab’s former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former three-time Congress MLA Razia Sultana besides his daughter and daughter-in-law in connection with the ``murder case’’ of his son Aqil.

Aqil, 35, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, near here on October 16, last.

The case was registered on the basis of complaint by one Shamshudeen Chaudhary of Malerkotla, who referred to a video on social media posted by Aqil on August 27 last in which the latter alleged that he had strained family relations and feared for his safety. He also accused his family members of conspiring to kill him or have him implicated in a false case.

Aqil was found unconscious at his residence and was taken to General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula where he was declared brought dead. While his family claimed he died of overdose of a drug, His body was released after the autopsy for cremation at the family's native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha
Read Also
'This Is Not The Time For Lantern': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Bihar’s Progress Under Nitish...
article-image

The case was initially registered by Haryana police and has now been transferred to CBI on the recommendation of the state government.

The case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of BNS, 2023 by CBI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Sonam Wangchuk Named Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025: He Remains...

Sonam Wangchuk Named Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025: He Remains...

HAL Signs 1 Billion Deal With GE For 113 F404 Engines To Power LCA Mk1A Jets

HAL Signs 1 Billion Deal With GE For 113 F404 Engines To Power LCA Mk1A Jets