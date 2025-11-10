Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Sees Steady Growth, Collects ₹8.85 Crore In Opening Weekend

Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi's Haq continued its steady run at the box office over the weekend and showed promising growth through positive word of mouth. After a modest start on Friday, the film witnessed an impressive jump in its collections on Saturday and maintained the momentum on Sunday (November 9).

On its third day, Haq earned an estimated Rs 3.75 crore India, taking its total to Rs 8.85 crore over the first weekend. The film opened at Rs 1.75 crore on Friday and almost doubled its business on Saturday as it collected Rs 3.35 crore. It witnessed a sharp 91.43 per cent rise from its opening day. Sunday’s performance further strengthened the film’s footing and indicated growing audience interest.

According to Sacnilk, Haq recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 23.60 per cent on Sunday. The occupancy trend across the day showed gradual improvement. Morning shows stood at 9.54 per cent, followed by 24.56 per cent in the afternoon, 35.98 per cent in the evening, and 24.30 per cent at night. These numbers suggest that evening shows saw the highest turnout, driven by positive audience feedback and weekend footfalls.

As per Filmibeat, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, with a standard theatrical recovery value of around 60 per cent, amounting to Rs 24 crore. While Haq still has a long way to go before reaching profitability, the film's encouraging weekend performance and strong word of mouth could help it sustain in the coming weekdays.

If the trend continues, Haq might emerge as a sleeper hit, a testament to the power of content-driven cinema and organic audience support.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq draws inspiration from the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, which ignited nationwide debates on women’s rights, secularism, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The film narrates the story of a 62-year-old Muslim woman’s fight for alimony after divorce - a struggle that reshaped India’s legal and social discourse.

Haq also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Vartika Singh.