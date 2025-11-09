Rakhi Sawant Fires Back At Urvashi Rautela's 'All Natural' Claim: 'Tumhare Purane Photos Dekhe Hain, Behen...'

Photo Via Instagram

Rakhi Sawant, known for her no-filter personality and bold statements, has always been open about her plastic surgery. Recently, she hit back at Urvashi Rautela, who had claimed to be 'all-natural' and described herself as a 'mountain girl' whose beauty is completely natural. Rakhi slammed her, saying that everyone has seen her old photos, hinting at the surgeries she has undergone.

Rakhi Sawant Fires Back At Urvashi Rautela's 'All Natural' Claim

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi said "Kuch log nahi bolte na, phir Urvashi ki tarah sab bolte hain, 'Main toh born, paidaishi aisi hi hoon!' Urvashi, humne tumhare purane photo dekhe behen! Please, sabke purane photo dekho! Dekho bhai, ek baat bolun — surgery karo ya na karo, woh aapki marzi hai, aapka right hai. Aapko accha dikhna hai, aapki daal-roti chal rahi hai, surgery se aapko kaam mil raha hai, toh karna chahiye! Usme koi buri baat nahi hai. Aapki body hai, koi thaili mein bhade ka thodi le ja rahe ho! Kisi aur ke shareer pe thodi karwa rahe ho!"

Rakhi Sawant Says 1000% Of People In Bollywood Have Done Surgeries

Furthermore, Rakhi said that in the film industry, undergoing surgeries is often necessary. She added that if she chooses to undergo any procedure, it will be her decision, and no one can stop her.

The actress said that 1000% of people in the industry have undergone it. "Kisi ne pichwada karwaya, kisi ne ‘A’ karwaya, kisi ne ‘B’ karwaya, kisi ne toh poora karwaya hai! Karwana unki personal choice hai aur bhai, unko bhi toh accha dikhna hai na! Bilkul, tabhi kaam milega."

"Ab mera toh purana dialogue hai, ‘Joh Khuda ne paida karke nahi bheja, woh doctor ne de diya!’ Nakkli laga diya, har cheez nakkli laga di," Rakhi said.