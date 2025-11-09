 Travis Scott Surprises Fans By Bringing 7-Year-Old Daughter Stormi On Stage During Tokyo Concert – VIDEO
American rapper Travis Scott, who performed his first-ever concert in India in October 2025, recently surprised fans during his Tokyo show by bringing his 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, on stage while performing Thank God. The adorable moment went viral as she danced beside him. Travis shares Stormi and son Aire with Kylie Jenner, from whom he split in 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

American rapper Travis Scott, who performed his first-ever concert in India in October 2025 as part of his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, took the stage in Delhi on October 18 and 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He recently surprised fans during a live show in Tokyo by bringing his 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, on stage.

Travis Scott Brings Daughter Stormi On Stage During Tokyo Concert

During the concert, Travis brought Stormi on stage while performing his 2023 track Thank God. She was seen beaming with joy, dancing alongside her dad in a graphic T-shirt, fur coat, and blue braided hair, wearing headphones to protect her ears from the loud music and cheering crowd at Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome.

Scott also held the microphone for Stormi as she sang her line from Thank God, saying, "That's right, Daddy", as her dad rapped, "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major."

Check out the video:

article-image

On Saturday, Travis surprised fans by bringing out Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian's ongoing divorce drama. Kanye walked onstage wearing a mask before revealing his identity to cheers from the crowd. The two rappers were later seen joking together before performing West's 2004 track Through the Wire and a few other songs.

Travis and his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. Kylie, 28, later gave birth to their son, Aire, in February 2022.

The couple officially broke up for the second time in early January 2023, after rekindling their relationship in February 2020. Their 2023 split was attributed to differing priorities, lifestyles, and a lack of commitment.

Meanwhile, Travis is set to return to India and will take the stage at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

