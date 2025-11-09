Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert, Tells Paps 'I Am Tired' – VIDEO

Senegalese-American singer Akon is back in India for his much-awaited, high-energy three-city tour, with Delhi as the first stop. Ahead of his concert on Sunday afternoon, November 9, the singer arrived in the capital with his wife Tomeka Thiam, where he is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Akon Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert

The singer was spotted at the Delhi airport, exiting the terminal with his wife Tomeka Thiam and his team members. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi waiting outside to welcome them. When asked by the paps if he was excited to be back in India, Akon smiled and said, "It's been a long flight, I'm tired," while his wife added warmly, "India, we love you!"

Check out the video:

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Akon's Delhi Concert

Akon's concert is scheduled to take place from 5 PM to 10 PM, with an estimated turnout of nearly 10,000 spectators from across the National Capital Region.

To manage the anticipated crowd and traffic movement, restrictions will be in effect around the stadium on November 9, from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will not be permitted to ply between JLN Stadium Red Light and B.P. Marg during this period.

Commuters are advised to avoid B.P. Marg, CGO Complex Road, and other routes leading to JLN Stadium due to expected congestion.

Akon has topped global charts with hits like Right Now, I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Don’t Matter, and Chammak Challo, among others.

Akon will perform next in Bengaluru on November 14 and conclude his tour in Mumbai on November 16.