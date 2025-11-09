 Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert, Tells Paps 'I Am Tired' – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert, Tells Paps 'I Am Tired' – VIDEO

Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert, Tells Paps 'I Am Tired' – VIDEO

Senegalese-American singer Akon has arrived in India for his three-city tour on Sunday, beginning in Delhi. Accompanied by his wife, Tomeka Thiam, he was asked about his return while interacting with the paps at the airport, to which he said, "It's been a long flight; I'm tired." Akon will perform in Bengaluru on November 14 and in Mumbai on November 16.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

Senegalese-American singer Akon is back in India for his much-awaited, high-energy three-city tour, with Delhi as the first stop. Ahead of his concert on Sunday afternoon, November 9, the singer arrived in the capital with his wife Tomeka Thiam, where he is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Akon Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert

The singer was spotted at the Delhi airport, exiting the terminal with his wife Tomeka Thiam and his team members. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi waiting outside to welcome them. When asked by the paps if he was excited to be back in India, Akon smiled and said, "It's been a long flight, I'm tired," while his wife added warmly, "India, we love you!"

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Rapido Expects To Start Working On IPO By 2026-End: Co-founder Aravind Sanka
Rapido Expects To Start Working On IPO By 2026-End: Co-founder Aravind Sanka
Mumbai News: Father Acquitted In Minor Daughter's Sexual Assault Case As Testimonies, Evidence Fail To Corroborate Allegations
Mumbai News: Father Acquitted In Minor Daughter's Sexual Assault Case As Testimonies, Evidence Fail To Corroborate Allegations
Good News Mumbaikars! 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project Progresses As MMRDA Prepares Work On DPR | Here's All You Need To Know
Good News Mumbaikars! 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project Progresses As MMRDA Prepares Work On DPR | Here's All You Need To Know
VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047
VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047
Read Also
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Dance To Chammak Challo With Akon, Salman Khan Plays Drums At...
article-image

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Akon's Delhi Concert

Akon's concert is scheduled to take place from 5 PM to 10 PM, with an estimated turnout of nearly 10,000 spectators from across the National Capital Region.

To manage the anticipated crowd and traffic movement, restrictions will be in effect around the stadium on November 9, from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will not be permitted to ply between JLN Stadium Red Light and B.P. Marg during this period.

Commuters are advised to avoid B.P. Marg, CGO Complex Road, and other routes leading to JLN Stadium due to expected congestion.

Akon has topped global charts with hits like Right Now, I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Don’t Matter, and Chammak Challo, among others.

Akon will perform next in Bengaluru on November 14 and conclude his tour in Mumbai on November 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of...

Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of...

Sunita Ahuja Says She Does NOT Want Govinda As Husband In Next Life Amid Divorce Rumours: 'Wife Se...

Sunita Ahuja Says She Does NOT Want Govinda As Husband In Next Life Amid Divorce Rumours: 'Wife Se...

Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part...

Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part...

'No Foul Play Or Gimmicks, Just...': Yami Gautam Reacts To Box Office Success Of Haq

'No Foul Play Or Gimmicks, Just...': Yami Gautam Reacts To Box Office Success Of Haq

Did Samay Raina CONFIRM India's Got Latent Season 2 During His Delhi Show Months After...

Did Samay Raina CONFIRM India's Got Latent Season 2 During His Delhi Show Months After...