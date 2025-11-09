Diljit Dosanjh Faces Fresh Threats From Khalistani Goons In Auckland After KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, currently on his AURA Tour, has faced fresh threats following an earlier warning issued by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pro-Khalistan slogans were reportedly raised at the Lover singer's concert in Perth, and his upcoming show in Auckland, New Zealand, has now been threatened with disruption by Khalistani goons, as reported by India Today.

Dosanjh continues to receive threats from the banned Khalistani group SFJ after his gesture of touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet sparked controversy.

The singer has remained unfazed, choosing to stay calm and positive despite the threats, and has been sharing glimpses from his concert on social media.

About The Controversy

The controversy erupted after a promo showed Diljit touching Bachchan's feet. Soon after, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, issued a threat against the singer on October 29. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun even warned of shutting down Dosanjh's Australia concert scheduled for November 1.

In a statement, earlier, the SFJ said Dosanjh "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan.

The SFJ alleged that the Bollywood actor had incited crowd by raising genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (Blood for Blood)'. As per the Khalistani outfit, Bachchan's 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' call unleashed violence in which over "30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," Pannun said, as quoted by NDTV.

After the threats, Diljit indirectly reacted, clarifying that he did not appear on the show to promote any film or song but to raise awareness and support for Punjab flood relief efforts. On November 1, taking to his Instagram story he wrote in Punjabi, "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan."

(I hadn’t gone there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods… so that the issue could be discussed at the national level and people could come forward to donate.)

Despite the threats, Dosanjh has continued his international tour and has refrained from directly addressing them.