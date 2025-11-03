 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are reuniting in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, set to release on Christmas, December 25, instead of December 31, 2025. Announcing it on November 3, Kartik shared a new poster, writing, "I am coming again!! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER." The film will clash with Agastya Nanda's Ikkis.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to reunite in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after their 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film, which was initially slated to release on December 31, 2025, will now hit theatres on Christmas, December 25. The new date comes after Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, postponed its Christmas release to next year.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Release Date Announced

On Monday, November 3, Kartik took to his social media handle to share a new poster featuring Ananya, officially announcing the release date of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
Read Also
Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Families At His...
article-image

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Set To Clash With Ikkis

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, however, is set to clash with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s much-awaited film Ikkis, which also releases on December 25, marking his first theatrical release. The film narrates the inspiring real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Agastya Nanda's Acting Debut

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on Netflix. The film marked his OTT debut, where he portrayed the iconic character Archie Andrews.

The coming-of-age musical also starred Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan On Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Talking about , Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik told Hindustan Times, "The film has shaped up beautifully, it’s got that perfect mix of heart, fun, and festive energy. We had a blast shooting it, and that vibe translates on screen. Reuniting with Ananya was like picking up where we left off, she was a total live-wire on set. She's going to surprise everyone. I’m sure the audience will enjoy our chemistry in this fun, refreshing rom-com as Ray-Rumi and all the masti the film brings."

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on 1Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With...

Jimin Confirms BTS' 2026 Comeback! K-Pop Boy Band's FIRST Song After Military Will Come On This Day

Jimin Confirms BTS' 2026 Comeback! K-Pop Boy Band's FIRST Song After Military Will Come On This Day

Kannada Actor Darshan Pleads Not Guilty In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Pavithra Gowda Named As Main...

Kannada Actor Darshan Pleads Not Guilty In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Pavithra Gowda Named As Main...

Vivek Oberoi Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Police Officers After Winning For Indian Police...

Vivek Oberoi Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Police Officers After Winning For Indian Police...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours,...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours,...