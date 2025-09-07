Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Families At His Mumbai Home Amid Dating Rumours – PHOTOS

Photo Via Reddit

Actor Kartik Aaryan continues to make headlines for his love life, with recent rumours linking him to his co-star Sreeleela. The duo has often been spotted spending quality time together, fuelling speculation. Once again, Sreeleela was seen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his Mumbai home, accompanied by her mother, as both families came together to celebrate the festive occasion in an intimate gathering.

Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White Amid Dating Rumours

The photos quickly went viral on Reddit, capturing Kartik and Sreeleela twinning in white ethnic outfits. In one image, Kartik is seen posing beside Sreeleela's mother, while Sreeleela stands next to Kartik's mother, Mala Tiwari. In another photo, Kartik is seen taking a selfie with their family, including his father Manish Tiwari, Sreeleela, her mother, and his mother, all posing together for the picture.

Check out the photos:

Kartik's Mom Drops Hint About His Relationship With Sreeleela

Kartik’s mother reportedly confirmed that her son is dating Sreeleela. At the IIFA Awards 2025, a video from the event went viral in which she was asked about her future daughter-in-law’s expectations. Playfully, she replied that the family wants a 'very good doctor' as Kartik's wife, coincidentally, Sreeleela is also studying to become a doctor.

When Karan pointed out that Kartik is currently working with a doctor, referring to Sreeleela, the actor was left blushing while his mother burst into laughter.

Sreeleela At Kartik Aaryan's Family Celebration

Earlier, Kartik and his family hosted a celebration for his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, who recently completed her medical degree, with Sreeleela in attendance. A video from the house party went viral, showing Sreeleela dancing with other guests while Kartik stood behind her, capturing the moment on his phone.

On the work front, Kartik and Sreeleela will be seen together in Anurag Basu’s upcoming, untitled film.

The film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2025.