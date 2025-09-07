 Saiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSaiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Film Online

Saiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Film Online

Bollywood is all set to welcome fresh faces and a heartfelt love story with the upcoming romantic drama "Saiyaara." Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has been creating buzz for its soulful music, captivating visuals, and the chemistry of its young lead pair.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Saiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed | Photo Credit: Netflix

Bollywood is all set to welcome fresh faces and a heartfelt love story with the upcoming romantic drama "Saiyaara." Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has been creating buzz for its soulful music, captivating visuals, and the chemistry of its young lead pair.

For fans of romance and heartwarming stories, this film promises to be a treat. The film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences. Now, it is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 12, 2025.

About the film

Saiyaara is a modern-day romantic tale that beautifully captures the journey of love, longing, and togetherness. Set against picturesque backdrops, the film weaves a narrative that resonates with today's generation while staying rooted in timeless emotions. Ahaan Panday, making his much-awaited debut, and Aneet Padda, who has impressed audiences with her talent, are expected to bring freshness and charm to their characters. The film also boasts melodious tracks that are already being talked about as potential chartbusters.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 7 2025 - Samrudhi SM-19 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 7 2025 - Samrudhi SM-19 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Hate The Outfit': Jacqueline Fernandez TROLLED For Wearing Shirt-Inspired Dress At Delhi Award Show
'Hate The Outfit': Jacqueline Fernandez TROLLED For Wearing Shirt-Inspired Dress At Delhi Award Show
Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Exam Date Announced; Check Details Here
Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Exam Date Announced; Check Details Here
Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video
Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video

The plot

Saiyaara is a romantic movie featuring a passionate musician, Krish, and a shy poet, Vaani, who work together to produce successful songs while discovering love and mending their emotional scars. Their blossoming relationship faces a heartbreaking disruption when Vaani receives a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer's, resulting in memory impairment. Krish confronts the tough choice of advancing his career or remaining with Vaani as her condition worsens, ultimately prioritizing love despite the emotional pain and career sacrifices.

Read Also
Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Film Online
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, Rajesh Kumar as Mr. Rajesh Batra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Mrs. Geeta Batra, Varun Badola as Ashok Kapoor, Sid Makkar as Vinit Rawal, and Shaad Randhawa as Prince, among others. Mohit Sur has directed and Sankalp Sadanah has written the screenplay of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hate The Outfit': Jacqueline Fernandez TROLLED For Wearing Shirt-Inspired Dress At Delhi Award Show

'Hate The Outfit': Jacqueline Fernandez TROLLED For Wearing Shirt-Inspired Dress At Delhi Award Show

Sanjay Dutt Recalls Jail Days, Says 'Double Murder' Convict Shaved His Beard: 'His Razor Reached My...

Sanjay Dutt Recalls Jail Days, Says 'Double Murder' Convict Shaved His Beard: 'His Razor Reached My...

Saiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Film...

Saiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Film...

The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film...

The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film...

Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Families At His...

Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Families At His...