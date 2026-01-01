Asrani's Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Veteran Comic Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | January 01, 2026
Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, was a veteran actor who was known for his comedic roles in films. On his birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the former actor.
Asrani started his film career in the late 1960s and quickly gained recognition for his comedic timing and acting prowess.
He is best known for his unforgettable roles in classic films like "Sholay," where he played the character of 'Babu' and became a staple of Indian comedy.
Even in recent years, Asrani continues to charm audiences with cameo appearances, proving that his comedic appeal transcends generations.
Beyond films, Asrani has made notable appearances on television, contributing to various shows that highlight his comical persona.
His unique brand of humour often blends Punjabi and Hindi dialects, adding to his characters' relatability and charm.
With a career spanning over five decades, Asrani has appeared in more than 300 films, making him a significant figure in Bollywood.
