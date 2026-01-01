 Happy New Year 2026: From Kareena Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Send Warm Wishes
Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, shared warm wishes with fans, friends, and family to welcome 2026. Their heartfelt messages and festive posts spread joy and positivity across social media.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Happy New Year 2026 | Instagram

Bollywood stars rang in the New Year 2026 by sending warm wishes to their friends, family, and fans. Celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages, photos, and videos, spreading joy and positivity as they welcomed 2026 with gratitude and festive cheer.

Happy New Year 2026: Bollywood Celebs Warm Wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to upload a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She captioned the picture, "As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far.2025 has been a difficult year for us, en and our families…but we went through it head held high,laughing and holding on.We cried a lot,we prayed and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think…❤️our children and our families…but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on.We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think…❤️ (sic)." She ended her post with Like i always say CHAR DI KALA❤️ Happy new year everyone (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor

As 2025 ended, Sonam Kapoor took a slew of photos and videos to upload on her feed with caption, "All the love that was, all the love that’s coming 🤍 🤰 🧑‍🧑‍🧒🏡2025 you were out of this world..A year that gave me family, friends, travel, and a new life on the way , grateful, grounded, and looking ahead (sic)."

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal | Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to thank 2025 with a heart symbol.

Prabhas

Prabhas | Instagram

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas uploaded a Happy New Year post on Instagram story.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to upload all that happened in 2025 with the caption, "The year that was... Between films, family and lots of fun! Onwards to 2026 (sic)."

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to upload one of her selfies with caption, "love,hope and faith (sic)."

