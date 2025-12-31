 From Subhash Ghai To Sumeet Vyas, Celebs Open Up On Their 2026 Resolutions
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, believes the year marks a significant shift and encourages people to adapt to changing times

Kabir Singh Bhandari Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
As the new year begins, several personalities have shared their thoughts and resolutions for 2026, offering a mix of reflection and honesty. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, believes the year marks a significant shift and encourages people to adapt to changing times.

“2026 is not only the new year but brings a new era to this world with big changes in our social, economic and personal life. Let’s be ready to unlearn the past. And learn the present to relearn our future. Wishing all the best to my nation India 2026 onwards. Love,” said director Subhash Ghai.

Actress Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, focuses on emotional clarity and self-respect as her guiding principle for the year. “My resolution is to say ‘no’ without guilt, ‘yes’ without fear, and ‘I told you so’ only in my head.”

Adding a candid touch, comedian Radhika Vaz admits she does not believe in making resolutions. “I have none. I usually don’t make any because they feel a little false.”

Actor Sumeet Vyas keeps it light-hearted with a fitness-driven goal. “Eat less, play tennis 6 times a week, serve fast and beat Manav Kaul 6-0, 6-0.”

