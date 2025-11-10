 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Accused Of 'Whitewashing' Amaal Mallik & 'Targeting' Farrhana Bhatt, Netizens Call Show 'One-Sided'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Accused Of 'Whitewashing' Amaal Mallik & 'Targeting' Farrhana Bhatt, Netizens Call Show 'One-Sided'

Farrhana Bhatt's fans have expressed anger, accusing Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan of showing favouritism towards Amaal Mallik. Farrhana's team shared these claims on the peace activist's official social media account. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 viewers have described the incident as an 'open disrespect' towards both the host and the actor, sparking debate online.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (biggbosscolors.tv)

Bigg Boss 19 is in controversy ever since the first episode got aired. The viewers have alleged that the Salman Khan is supporting Amaal Mallik, and it now seems that Farrhana Bhatt’s team and her fans share the same belief.

Recently, Farrhana's fans made some serious allegations against Salman Khan, saying, "You whitewashed, babysat, and gave a PTM for a man-child (Amaal) who crossed every single limit." Fans called out host for humiliating Farrhana on national Television. After watching the recent episode, a user posted on Instagram "It's starting to feel unfair and one-sided now."

These lines were followed by a whole paragraph that you can read below:

Farrhana's team seems to be supporting her fans allegations against Salman Khan. The team re-shared the posts on Farrhana's official Instagram handle, making X users say, "Farhana bhatt ki team is openly disrespecting salman sir...pls tweet on this."

article-image

Earlier, Farrhana's family sued Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, for allegedly calling Farrhana a 'terrorist.' The remark was made during an interview with Fifafooz, Amaal's aunt said, "Evil. Terrorist. I'm sorry, I don't want to say this. But she's like those demons who laugh after sucking people's blood."

In reply, Farrhana's team issued a legal notice with statement saying, "The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse." The statement further read, "The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and Rs. 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused (sic)."

Let us further wait for the next Weekend Kaa Vaar episode to see whether host Salman will address Farrhana's team promoting him allegedly showing favouritism towards Amaal.

Bigg Boss 19 new episodes air Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.

