Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Accused Of 'Whitewashing' Amaal Mallik & 'Targeting' Farrhana Bhatt, Netizens Call Show 'One-Sided'

Bigg Boss 19 is in controversy ever since the first episode got aired. The viewers have alleged that the Salman Khan is supporting Amaal Mallik, and it now seems that Farrhana Bhatt’s team and her fans share the same belief.

Recently, Farrhana's fans made some serious allegations against Salman Khan, saying, "You whitewashed, babysat, and gave a PTM for a man-child (Amaal) who crossed every single limit." Fans called out host for humiliating Farrhana on national Television. After watching the recent episode, a user posted on Instagram "It's starting to feel unfair and one-sided now."

These lines were followed by a whole paragraph that you can read below:

Farrhana's team seems to be supporting her fans allegations against Salman Khan. The team re-shared the posts on Farrhana's official Instagram handle, making X users say, "Farhana bhatt ki team is openly disrespecting salman sir...pls tweet on this."

This year contestant team has been worse when your own contestant been badmouthing been on parvarish parents kis muh se dusre ka naam le rhe @Farrhana_bhatt

Targeting Makers, Salman over this was aboslute rubbish@EndemolShineIND @BeinSalmanKhan @HotstarReality #AmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/VKS6eF5BTp — BhayiajiSmile (@BhayiaJiSmile) November 10, 2025

@AKitOfTweets look into this..farhana bhatt ki team is openly disrespecting salman sir...pls tweet on this... — Yomaa (@Yomaa7080840491) November 10, 2025

Earlier, Farrhana's family sued Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, for allegedly calling Farrhana a 'terrorist.' The remark was made during an interview with Fifafooz, Amaal's aunt said, "Evil. Terrorist. I'm sorry, I don't want to say this. But she's like those demons who laugh after sucking people's blood."

In reply, Farrhana's team issued a legal notice with statement saying, "The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse." The statement further read, "The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and Rs. 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused (sic)."

Let us further wait for the next Weekend Kaa Vaar episode to see whether host Salman will address Farrhana's team promoting him allegedly showing favouritism towards Amaal.

Bigg Boss 19 new episodes air Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.