 'Who Voted For Farrhana Bhatt?': Bigg Boss 19 Makers Accused Of Being 'Rigged' By Netizens After Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction
Bigg Boss 19 viewers were shocked that Abhishek Bajaj got fewer votes than Farrhana Bhatt. Following the elimination, an angry fan wrote on social media, "Everything was fixed from Day 1." Despite the backlash, The Farrhana Bhatt Show is trending online, as fans continue debating her journey on the reality show.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (farrhana_bhatt/biggbosscolors.tv)

Is Bigg Boss 19 'rigged'? This question has been on fans' minds ever since last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated. Many believe the makers allegedly planned to evict Ashnoor Kaur, but Pranit More saved her. Fans were left frustrated, questioning how Farrhana Bhatt received more votes than Abhishek.

A user took to X to question Bigg Boss 19 makers, "Bigg Boss tried their best to get @ashnoorkaur03 out today, but destiny had other plans .Thanks to Pranit, she’s safe & shining💫. Feeling bad for Abhishek, he truly won hearts ❤️ Still trying to figure out who voted for Farhana🤯. No way she got more votes than Abhinoor✨."

The viewers believe that the makers did dirty by allegedly saving Farrhana despite her getting fewer votes than Abhishek. An angry user tweeted on X, "Makers voted for her that's why she was safe. Anyways audience k votes toh matter krte hi nhi hai. I still remember your season and how they evicted you just to justify their season theme."

article-image

'The Farrhana Bhatt Season' is currently trending on X with 866K+ tweets on the social media platform. Last night's episode (November 9) of Bigg Boss 19 caught everyone's attention. As Salman Khan announced Farrhana was safe, she thanked her audience.

A particular clip is now taking rounds on the internet with several ex-contestants of the house and influencers like Abhishek Malhan, claiming that Farrhana might emerge as the winner of the season. Fans are now tweeted on X, "They called it Bigg Boss. We hered... THE FARRHANA BHATT SEASON #FarrhanaBhatt."

The Farrhana Bhatt Season is trending on No. 4 in Bangladesh and on No. 14 in India.

Farrhana seems to have changed the perspective. She was once considered as a rude contestant. But, she is now perceived as a strong-headed contestant who has the potential to win the season.

Bigg Boss 19 new episodes air every Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.

