'Who Voted For Farrhana Bhatt?': Bigg Boss 19 Makers Accused Of Being 'Rigged' By Netizens After Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction

Is Bigg Boss 19 'rigged'? This question has been on fans' minds ever since last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated. Many believe the makers allegedly planned to evict Ashnoor Kaur, but Pranit More saved her. Fans were left frustrated, questioning how Farrhana Bhatt received more votes than Abhishek.

A user took to X to question Bigg Boss 19 makers, "Bigg Boss tried their best to get @ashnoorkaur03 out today, but destiny had other plans .Thanks to Pranit, she’s safe & shining💫. Feeling bad for Abhishek, he truly won hearts ❤️ Still trying to figure out who voted for Farhana🤯. No way she got more votes than Abhinoor✨."

The viewers believe that the makers did dirty by allegedly saving Farrhana despite her getting fewer votes than Abhishek. An angry user tweeted on X, "Makers voted for her that's why she was safe. Anyways audience k votes toh matter krte hi nhi hai. I still remember your season and how they evicted you just to justify their season theme."

Anyways audience k votes toh matter krte hi nhi hai. I still remember your season and how they evicted you just to justify their season theme. — Simranjeet♡ᴿᵒʰᵃⁿⁱᵗᵉ (@simrannjeetkaur) November 9, 2025

Farhana was definitely bottom 2 in votes according to many trends — Kashish goyal (@MinkMittal) November 9, 2025

Oh She didn't. As per closing voting trends It was Her & Neelam. Ye pagal banaya gaya hai to break #Abhinoor. — M A L V I K A 🧚‍♀️ (@Malvika18301498) November 9, 2025

Ok but my only point is you guys are completely putting the blame on him and hating him unnecessarily rather than bigg Boss itself for rigged nomination and wrong decision about farhana getting more votes than Abhishek that's it. — DeV😎😎 (@justDthing) November 10, 2025

All were planned of AB and AK. They saved Kunika and Neelam last week. So they can evict AB, AK and Neelam. They are makers bro, 19 years of experience in bigg boss. Everything was fixed from day 1. — HaRsh (@HaRshSi04) November 10, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: 'The Farrhana Bhatt Season' Trends With Over 866K+ Tweets

'The Farrhana Bhatt Season' is currently trending on X with 866K+ tweets on the social media platform. Last night's episode (November 9) of Bigg Boss 19 caught everyone's attention. As Salman Khan announced Farrhana was safe, she thanked her audience.

A particular clip is now taking rounds on the internet with several ex-contestants of the house and influencers like Abhishek Malhan, claiming that Farrhana might emerge as the winner of the season. Fans are now tweeted on X, "They called it Bigg Boss. We hered... THE FARRHANA BHATT SEASON #FarrhanaBhatt."

The Farrhana Bhatt Season is trending on No. 4 in Bangladesh and on No. 14 in India.

Farrhaana Bhat Fans Trend " THE FARRHANA BHATT SEASON" with

866K+ tweets on X



Farrhana seems to have changed the perspective. She was once considered as a rude contestant. But, she is now perceived as a strong-headed contestant who has the potential to win the season.

Bigg Boss 19 new episodes air every Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.