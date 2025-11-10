Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: Why Anumol Anukutty Didn't Get Apartment As Prize & Why Her Winning Amount Was Reduced To ₹42.5 Lakh?

Anumol Anukutty | Instagram (anumol_rs_karthu_)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner has been announced, and it is Anumol Anukutty. Anumol has become only the second woman to win Bigg Boss Malayalam in the show's history. After being announced the winner on November 9, Anumol took home a whopping prize money of Rs 42.55 Lakh, after being reduced from Rs 50 lakh. Do you know why it happened?

Well, the winners of Bigg Boss Malayalam generally are gifted an apartment by the makers. The makers reportedly gave apartments to the winners of 1st and 3rd seasons. But Anumol not only received a reduced prize money but she also did not get an apartment as a part of the winning prize. As per reports, the makers have stopped giving an apartment as the prize post Season 3 of the show.

During various tasks inside the house, the contestants earned a substantial amount for their victories. In one of the tasks, Fathima Noora won and was given Rs 3.5 Lakh as the winning prize. This was deducted from Anumol's total winning amount. Similarly, other tasks were held on the show, with contestants winning and taking home cash prizes. This money was indeed deducted from the winner's total amount.

Amid Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, there were rumors that Anumol's team paid Rs 16 lakh for the PR campaign. Later, Anumol acknowledged that she paid not 16 but only Rs 1 lakh for PR support, as per Indian Express.

Netizens Call Bigg Boss Malayalam 'Rigged' As Anumol Wins

The viewers believe Anumol's PR team played a big role in her winning. Taking to a Reddit thread with the title "Anumol is not deserving.Fluffin rigged show" a user commented, "Hats off to the pr and regressive audience for making such a vile contestant win." One commented, "The worst of the worst winners in BBM history."