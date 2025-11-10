Bihar Elections 2025: 'Bhagalpur You’ll Always Be My Heart', Neha Sharma Campaigns For Father Ajit Sharma

X (Twitter): Neha Sharma

Bihar elections are currently going on, and actress Neha Sharma recently visited Bhagalpur to campaign for her father, Ajit Sharma. The actress tweeted a video and wrote, "The city that raised me, shaped me, loved me — Bhagalpur, you’ll always be my heart. ❤️ Every smile, every moment of warmth, every cheer — I felt it deeply (sic)."

She further wrote, "Every smile, every moment of warmth, every cheer — I felt it deeply. भागलपुर की प्रिय जानता का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया (sic)."

Neha's father, Ajit Sharma, is a politician and he belongs to the Congress party. This is not the first time, when Neha has campaigned for her father. Even last year, she had visited Bihar and done a road show along with her father.

Last year, during an interview with Filmibeat, Neha had opened up about campaigning for her father and receiving so much love from people there. She had said, "I am very grateful. You know life comes full circle, and for me, the most special thing is that it is about Bhagalpur; it is about my hometown, me standing there with my father, and the love that I get from the people there, that's important for me."

"People who won't understand my feelings, I won't be able to explain them. So, I feel that life has giving me an opportunity to go back to them and feel that love and whatever respect I have earned with my work," she added.

Neha had also revealed that she does plan to join politics. However, the actress' didn't reveal when.

Neha Sharma Upcoming Movies

When it comes to movies, Neha will next be seen in a Punjabi film titled Sanjog, which also stars Jassie Gill in the lead role. While the release date of the movie is not yet announced, reportedly, Sanjog is slated to hit the big screens in 2026.