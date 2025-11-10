Dashavatar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dilip Prabhavalkar's Suspense Thriller Film Online?

Dashavatar OTT Release Date |

Subodh Khanolkar's monumental Marathi mythological drama Dashavatar was theatrically released on September 12, 2025. The film received positive response from critics, grossed over ₹28.44 crore at the box office, and emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. The suspense thriller film is based on themes of love, betrayal, and resistance, using the symbolism of Vishnu's ten avatars to show how individuals transform in the face of injustice.

Dashavatar: Streaming Details

Dilip Prabhavalkar's Dashavtar is set to premiere on ZEE5, starting from November 14, 2025. The streaming platform shared the announcement clip on X and wrote, "Meet Babuli Mestre, a true artist from the soil of Konkan, whose life was completely transformed by Dashavatar. Watch the grand Marathi film 'Dashavatar' from November 14 exclusively on Marathi ZEE5...!!"

Storyline

Dashavatar tells the story of an elderly traditional theater artist who, after his son's mysterious death, employs his acting abilities to pursue justice. The story centers on a venerable Dashavatar artist named Babuli Mestri, whose last performance is cut short by calamity when his son is discovered dead, a situation he suspects was a murder made to appear as suicide to shield the family's village from a mining corporation. Fusing his art with reality, Babuli adopts various identities to seek revenge for his son and combat the corporation and the injustices endangering his community and their natural heritage.

Cast and characters

The film features Dilip Prabhavalkar as Babuli Mestri, Siddharth Menon as Madhav Mestri, Mahesh Manjrekar as Inspector Michael D'Costa, Abhinay Berde as Monty Sarmalkar, Priyadarshini Indalkar as Vandana Soman, Ravi Kale as Aaba Tandel, Sunil Tawde as Policeman Parab, Bharat Jadhav as Laxman Wadekar, and Padmakar Oze as Naik Master, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

Dashavatar is written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar. It is produced by Sujay Hande, Vinayak Joshi, Sanjay Dubey, Mrunal Sahasrabudhe, Nitin Sahasrabudhe, Onkar Kate, Subodh Khanolkar, Ashok Hande, and Aditya Joshi under the banner of Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House.

FAQs:

Dashavatar is releasing on which OTT?

Dashavatar is set to premiere on ZEE5, starting from November 14, 2025.

Who is the director and writer of the film Dashavatar?

The movie Dashavatar has been directed and written by Subodh Khanolkar.

Dashavatar is based on themes of?

The suspense thriller film is based on themes of love, betrayal, and resistance, using the symbolism of Vishnu's ten avatars to show how individuals transform in the face of injustice.