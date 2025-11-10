 Not Harsvardhan Rane, THIS Actor Was The First Choice For Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?
Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has become a superhit at the box office. But, according to a report, many years ago, this film was planned with none other than Abhishek Bachchan. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has become a superhit at the box office. If you have watched the movie, you would know that Abhishek Bachchan was thanked in the credits. And now, it has finally been revealed why the Guru actor was thanked in the movie.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek was going to play the lead role in the film when it was planned many years ago. A source told a portal,  “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s story was written many years ago. At one point, it was to be directed by the late Nishikant Kamat of Drishyam (2015) and Force (2011) fame. And Abhishek Bachchan was to play the lead role. Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Sheikh had written the story and screenplay, while Milap had written the dialogues.”

“However, due to certain reasons, the film never got made. After so many years, Milap Zaveri decided to revive the project and, this time, also take over as the director. He asked Abhishek Bachchan for his approval to go ahead with the film. Abhishek was more than happy with Milap’s decision. He graciously allowed him to proceed with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and also wished him luck. This is the reason why Abhishek was thanked," added the source.

While Harshvardhan is getting a lot of praise for his performance in the film, it would have been interesting to watch Abhishek in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in 20 days has collected Rs. 74.95 crore. It was made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore. So, it is a superhit at the box office.

