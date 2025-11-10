Shaktimaan Returns: India’s Original Superhero Is Finally Back On This Digital Platform; Here's To Know Everything About The Audio Series

Shaktimaan Returns |

The beloved superhero series Shaktimaan has returned in a brand-new avatar with Mukesh Khanna. Pocket FM has brought back the show in an exclusive 40-episode audio series titled Shaktimaan Returns. The audio series is now streaming for free on Pocket FM and reinvents the superhero for a fresh audience of listeners. Shaktimaan Returns is based on the themes of good versus evil, restoring truth and righteousness (dharma), and introducing moral and patriotic values to the new generation.

What is Shaktimaan all about?

Shaktimaan tells the story of a regular person who transforms into a superhero after receiving training from a magical group known as the Suryanshis. He derives his abilities from the five elements (fire, water, earth, air, and sky) along with the seven chakras within the body. He lives two lives, secretly combating evil as the superhero Shaktimaan while pretending to be an ordinary photographer named Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar. His primary objective is to conquer his adversary, Tamraj Kilvish, and promote goodness by combating daily injustices such as pollution and crime.

Mukesh Khanna and Rohan Nayak talk about Shaktimaan Returns

For the man who first gave India its superhero, this revival is deeply emotional. Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktimaan, said, "Shaktimaan was created to inspire truth, selflessness, and courage in young minds. These values are timeless. When Pocket FM approached me, I was curious to see how those ideals would come alive through audio. But the way they've reimagined it, with a fresh storyline while preserving the soul of Shaktimaan, truly moved me. I doubt if any other production house could have done such justice to the character. I'm glad to see that the essence of Shaktimaan is alive and speaking to a new generation in a new voice."

"For many of us, Shaktimaan was the first hero we truly believed in. Bringing him back wasn't about rebooting the 90s; it was about showing how timeless Indian heroes can be when told through a modern style of storytelling and with a new storyline," said Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-founder of Pocket FM. "For decades, the world has looked to the U.S for its superheroes, from caped crusaders to cinematic universes. But India has its own legends, its own heroes shaped by our values and imagination."

He furthure said,"Shaktimaan brings a refreshing shift with an Indian superhero who stands for purpose, balance, and moral strength. We're thrilled to bring him to Pocket FM, and this is just the beginning as we continue to create and reimagine more superheroes for our audiences. Audio is one of the most powerful storytelling mediums, and this project demonstrates how classic Indian IPs can evolve with technology and reach new audiences globally."