Not Ranveer Singh, But Allu Arjun To Step Into Mukesh Khanna's Shoes To Play Shaktimaan: Report

Shaktimaan, starring Mukesh Khanna, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 90s. In 2022, Sony Pictures announced that Shaktimaan will be adapted into a movie, and soon, there were reports of Ranveer Singh starring in it. However, there has been no further update about the film, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Bubble, Allu Arjun is in talks to play the role of Shaktimaan on the big screens and Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph will be helming it.

A source told the portal, “The much ambitious Shaktimaan is now to be revived with Allu Arjun. Adding to the excitement, Basil Joseph, who impressed audiences and critics alike with the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, has been roped in to direct the mega venture. He is in talks with Allu Arjun to play Shaktimaan. The much-talked-about project, backed by Sony Pictures. The team aims to honour the nostalgic essence of the original TV series while reimagining it with cutting-edge technology and a gripping narrative.”

“Two big international studios set to collaborate with Geetha Arts, with stakeholders from four different industries backing the project," added the source.

Well, of course, Allu Arjun's fans are quite happy with this report. With the Pushpa franchise, the actor has left a mark on the audience across the country and even internationally. Watching him as Shaktimaan on the big screens will be a treat.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has some interesting films lined up. He will next be seen in Atlee's directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is in the pre-production stage, and moviegoers are super excited for it. The release date of the movie is not yet announced, but reportedly, it will hit the big screens in 2027.

After his movie with Atlee, Allu Arjun will reportedly start work on Pushpa 3.