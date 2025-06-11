Is Shah Rukh Khan Teaming Up With The Makers Of Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa? Here's What We Know

Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. For the past few days, there have been speculations that the superstar is in talks with the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, for a film which will reportedly be directed by Sukumar. Fans were quite excited to read these reports as SRK was going to team up with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the reports are fake.

A source told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan is presently focusing and putting all his energies on King. He will take a call on his next after King by the end of this year. He has not done any meeting with Mythri, so the matter of greenlighting a script doesn’t even come into the picture.”

The source revealed that SRK will shoot for King till the first quarter of 2026, and by the end of this year, he will decide which movie he wants to do after Siddharth Anand's directorial. “There are multiple scripts, multiple films that have been offered, and SRK will take a call on his next towards the end of 2025. Interestingly, none of them are by Mythri,” the source added.

Well, Jawan director Atlee was also a filmmaker from down South, and the director-actor duo had done wonders on the big screens and at the box office. So, it would have surely been great to watch SRK in a Sukumar directorial.

King Cast

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's King is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies, and one of the reasons for it is the star cast. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and Suhana Khan.

King Release Date

While the official release date of the movie is not yet announced, there were reports that King will hit the big screens on Gandhi Jayanti next year. However, there's no confirmation about it.